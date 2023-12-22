Jayson Tatum is one of the best players in the NBA as the leader of the Boston Celtics. Let's look at Jayson Tatum's low-key car collection.

Jayson Tatum has a small but noteworthy car collection. Jayson Tatum's net worth in 2023 is $50 million. Tatum earned All-NBA first-team honors in 2022-23, so he will be eligible to sign a five-year, $318 million contract extension in June 2024.

Tatum may upgrade his car collection once he signs the lucrative contract, or he could have little interest in having a significant car collection. Regardless, the cars that he currently has would be the envy of almost anyone in the world.

Jayson Tatum is a star player for the Boston Celtics. He was an All-American in high school and then played college basketball at Duke. The Celtics drafted Tatum with the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

He is a four-time NBA All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection. The Celtics reached the NBA Finals in 2022 on the strength of Tatum's performance, as he earned the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award. He won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

His best season came in 2022-23 when he averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. For his career, Tatum has 22.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He is beginning to enter his prime and is poised to lead the Celtics on another deep playoff run.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Tatum's Wraith is the 2021 version, the last year that the model was in production. It has a base price of $344,500 but can extend to a lot more due to its many customization options. Tatum has kept his car collection low key, so this is the most expensive vehicle you will find in his garage.

There is a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine inside the 2021 Wraith. It has 624 horsepower and 605 pound-feet of torque.

The Wraith is a monster of a car, totaling 5,400 pounds, but it can still go 0 to 60 mph in just 4.2 seconds. It has a top speed of 155 mph.

Mercedes-AMG G 63

The AMG is designed for off-roading, but Tatum has been known to drive it around Massachusetts now and then. The exact year and make are unknown, but we do know the specifications of the 2022 version of the vehicle.

It's reported that Tatum's model of the car is black. The 2022 AMG has a starting price of $179,000 and is flexible with additional packages.

The AMG has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with 577 horsepower. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. It is classified as an SUV and goes against vehicles like the Land Rover Range Rover Sport Autobiography, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo SUV, and the BMW X6 M.

1968 Ford Mustang

Athletes have the privilege of being able to buy themselves whatever they want, whenever they want. However, that doesn't mean they can't buy themselves a birthday present now and then.

That is what Jayson Tatum did on his 23rd birthday, purchasing himself a 1968 Ford Mustang. It was a custom-made, first-generation black Ford Mustang. The 1968 Mustang has an estimated price of $64,000.

Jayson Tatum's car comes with a 6.4-liter V8 engine that has a three-speed automatic transmission. The engine provides 325 horsepower, which helps the Mustang reach 0 to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds.