Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo goes way back with Jayson Tatum. These two have been playing against each other since they were kids, and they’ve obviously come a long way. Despite their long-standing friendship, however, Adebayo did not hesitate to admit that he has a personal vendetta against Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the Heat star explained why he just possesses an incessant desire to beat Tatum and the Celtics whenever he gets to face them on the basketball court:

“I don’t like the Boston Celtics and it’s mainly because obviously [Tatum],” Adebayo said. “I’ve known JT since we were 12. Obviously, when we play each other it’s a dog fight, like I want to be like (the top) dog like I have more wins than you like that’s how I am.

“It’s a personal battle right there. I wanna at the end of our careers (and) be like, ‘Well, when we played you this many times, Bam has more wins including regular season, playoffs.’ Whatever you want to say. I’m Top Dog.”

There’s no beef between these two stars — at least not that I know of. At the end of the day, this is just Bam Adebayo’s competitive juices flowing. After all, it’s a lot of fun competing with your closest friends.

I have little doubt that this feeling is mutual for Jayson Tatum. He too is one of the fiercest competitors in the NBA today, and much like Adebayo, all the pleasantries are set aside when they battle on the court.