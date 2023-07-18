Jayson Tatum and Grant Williams became close friends while playing together for the Boston Celtics, but that doesn't mean they don't have jokes for each other.

Williams recently left Beantown after joining the Dallas Mavericks in a sign-and-trade. With the forward now in the Western Conference, he'll face off against his old team at least twice a season. Tatum is already anticipating his first matchup with his former teammate, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe.

“I'm gonna bust your a** when we play Dallas,” the Celtics star said to Williams last week.

This rivalry is nothing new for the two friends, as Tatum has roasted Williams countless times. For instance, when the Mavs officially welcomed their latest addition on Instagram, Tatum joked that the photo of Williams was too flattering:

Tatum had jokes after the Mavs made Grant Williams shredded in his welcome post 😂 (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/wAsbRzX3c8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2023

Williams isn't the sole target of jokes, though, as he flames Tatum right back. When Tatum said he'll score with ease against Dallas, Williams responded that he'll lock him up himself.

“You can’t go left,” Williams joked. “And I’m gonna be physical with you and you’ll go cry to the referees.”

Jabs and jokes aside, the duo will clearly miss each other next season. Tatum even referenced a possible reunion in the future on Instagram:

Jayson Tatum just posted in this on his IG story.. Grant Williams to Boston soon? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ja8jT8GVhR — cooks (@cookwrld1) July 8, 2023

The Celtics are losing a solid 3-and-D guy in Williams who became a playoff hero during the run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Conversely, the Mavs are gaining a young big man with postseason experience who can contribute to an already talented squad.

The front office couldn't have really met Williams' asking price, so it makes sense that they parted ways with the 24-year-old. Hopefully, they'll add some more depth around Tatum and company before the regular season tips off in October.