With great power, comes great responsibility (to win the Larry O'Brien).

The Boston Celtics have built quite the roster for the 2023-24 season. After falling short of the NBA Finals, the team went ahead and made a major retooling around Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The result was a roster that's arguably the best and most well-rounded in the league right now.

It's no surprise that the Celtics did not make any major changes to their roster. Why fix what ain't broke, after all? Especially if you have a team full of Spidermen, as coach Joe Mazzulla described his players per Jared Weiss. Honestly, that's a pretty apt description of Boston's stacked roster.

“Joe Mazzulla: “You ever seen Spiderman? Into the Spiderverse where there’s 20 different Spidermans. That’s our team.””

Tatum and Brown are two of the best players in the NBA right now, and they also form arguably the best duo in the league. The Celtics stars unfortunately have fallen short of the title in their careers. This season, GM Brad Stevens went all-in in building the ultimate Boston lineup. They traded former DPOY Marcus Smart to make room for another ex-DPOY in Jrue Holiday. Additionally, they went and got Kristaps Porzingis.

Now, Boston has one of the most formidable lineups in the Eastern Conference. Tatum and Brown continue to be the hubs through which the Celtics run everything through. With Holiday and Porzingis in the fold, though, their already solid defense has been turned up a notch. Porzingis effectively replacing Robert Williams III also helps them keep a complete and modern lineup that is a terror defensively and a nightmare to guard on offense.

More often than not, this Celtics' team's biggest weakness are themselves. Specifically, Porzingis has been in and out of the Boston lineup due to injuries. Can this team of Spidermen finally take that final step towards basketball immortality?