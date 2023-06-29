Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is one of the most well-liked players around the NBA. He continues to show why, this time by helping out his former teammate from Duke University, Harry Giles, reports Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

“A new provision on two-way contracts in the new CBA will informally be dubbed the ‘Harry Giles III rule,’ which will allow NBA players who sit out an entire season not to have that year count toward the three-year maximum service for two-way eligibility.”

This rule earned Harry Giles as a nickname because the former Sacramento Kings forward missed the entirety of his rookie season in 2017 due to knee issues; that season ended up counting towards his first four years of service in the NBA.

One of the primary facilitators of this rule change was Giles’ Blue Devils teammate Tatum. Tatum contacted the league himself to detail his thoughts on the requirements for two-way contract eligibility.

“I reached out in support. Just trying to help my guy. He deserves this shot.”

It is a great gesture made by Tatum and one that Giles will most likely be very grateful for. Harry Giles will now not have his first year count towards his eligibility for a two-way contract under the new CBA, allowing him to still sign one for the 2023-2024 season.

Celtics fans will be stoked to hear about the move made by Jayson Tatum. Regardless of his success on the court, Boston faithful can be proud that they have a superstar who isn’t afraid of being a good human being as well.