In their biggest game of their season to this point, the Boston Celtics laid an egg. The Celtics lost Game 5 of their second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers by a final score of 115-103 behind 33 points and seven rebounds from center Joel Embiid. Boston is now trailing in the series 3-2 and is only one loss away from elimination.

After the loss, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum — who finished Game 5 with a team-high 36 points — spoke to the media and offered a brutally honest take on the Celtics getting booed off the floor by their own fans, per a tweet from HoopsHype’s official Twitter account:

“You know, we’ve got booed before. So it’s not anything new, weird to say, but we’ve been in that position before and, you know, we didn’t play well. Fans could see it.”

"You know, we've got booed before. So it's not anything new, weird to say, but we've been in that position before and, you know, we didn't play well. Fans could see it."

Jayson Tatum, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Celtics franchise. He averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.7 blocks, and 2.9 turnovers per game across 74 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Duke star shot the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Tatum’s 46.6% field-goal percentage was the second-highest of his pro career.

The Celtics season is now on life support. They need a win in Philadelphia on Thursday night to stay alive in this series. So here’s to hoping that Tatum can step up for Boston in Game 6, lead the team to victory, and force a Game 7 in the TD Garden on Sunday.