The Philadelphia 76ers needed a win in Game 4 of their second round series of the NBA Playoffs to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole and facing the prospect of elimination on the Boston Celtics homecourt in Game 5. It may have come down to the final seconds overtime and they may have needed some heroics but the Sixers got the win and evened the series. They were led by their two stars, James Harden and Joel Embiid. Harden had a game-high 42 points and the go-ahead three-point shot. Embiid had one of his best games of this series and in doing so, he tied Sixers legend Wilt Chamberlain with the most 30 point, ten rebound games in the NBA Playoffs in team history as per the Twitter page StatMuse.

Embiid tonight: 34 PTS

13 REB Ties Wilt for the most 30/10 playoff games by a 76er. pic.twitter.com/eCuG7dOqKw — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 7, 2023

Joel Embiid finished Game 4 with 34 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and one steal. He shot 11-26 from the field and 12-15 from the free-throw line. Embiid actually had a strong game numbers-wise in Game 3 with 30 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and four blocked shots. He was 9-19 from the field and 11-13 from the free-throw line. He has been fighting through an ankle sprain and he missed Game 1 of this series.

The league MVP, throughout the playoffs Embiid has been averaging 21.0 points per game, 10.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.2 blocked shots with shooting splits of 46.3 percent from the field, 16.7 percent from the three-point line and 93.2 percent from the free-throw line. His three-point shooting is a playoff career-low but his free-throw shooting is a playoff career-high.

Embiid will need to continue to channel his inner Wilt Chamberlain for the Sixers to try and grab control of this series in Game 5.