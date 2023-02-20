To say that Jayson Tatum was excited to debut his new signature shoe during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game would be an understatement at this point. The Boston Celtics superstar finally laced up in his brand-new Jordan Tatum 1, and boy did he make a splash.

After the game, Tatum admitted that he was indeed gunning for the NBA All-Star Game MVP title. According to the Celtics talisman, the fact that this was the first time the whole world was going to get to see his new pair of kicks was a very big deal for him:

“Yeah, I told my coaches, I told my friends that they all knew that I was going to wear my shoe today. So I had a little more motivation to play well in the debut of my signature shoe,” Tatum said. “I wanted to win MVP. I didn’t think I’d get 55. But, you know, that’s icing on the cake.”

"Yeah, I told my coaches, I told my friends that they all knew that I was going to wear my shoe today…I wanted to win MVP. I didn't think I'd get 55. But, you know, that's icing on the cake." Jayson Tatum on if he told anyone he wanted to win All-Star MVP (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/FYVVOw40SR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Jayson Tatum stole the show on Sunday night, finishing with 55 points on 22-of-31 shooting. The Celtics star went 10-of-18 from distance while also adding 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes of action. Tatum did not only lead Team Giannis to a 184-175 victory over Team LeBron, but his 55-point explosion also marked a new scoring record for the NBA All-Star Game.

According to reports, the Tatum Jordan 1 is set to hit stores on April 7th. Both Nike and Jordan Brand must be very pleased right now as Tatum single-handedly just pulled off the best possible marketing campaign for his debut kicks.