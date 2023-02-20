The 2023 NBA All-Star Game might’ve been held in Utah, but it was all about Boston last night, as Celtics star Jayson Tatum took home the MVP award after a record-breaking performance.

While Tatum dropped 55 points in a game that admittedly has little defense, winning the All-Star MVP trophy meant a lot to him. Plus, it could mean a lot for Celtics fans, as his spectacular outing could follow a notable, All-Star Game trend.

Last year, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the All-Star Game MVP. Later that season, he captured his fourth NBA title and his first NBA Finals MVP nod. In 2021, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to its first championship in 50 years and was named Finals MVP–coincidentally, he was also the All-Star Game MVP that season.

2021: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins All Star Game MVP, wins Finals MVP in July. 2022: Stephen Curry wins All Star Game MVP, wins Finals MVP in June. 2023: Jayson Tatum wins All Star Game MVP, ….. pic.twitter.com/XJdEDCmePE — Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) February 20, 2023

There’s a lot more basketball to play in the 2022-23 campaign, but perhaps Jayson Tatum can continue the trend and bring Boston its 18th NBA championship. Additionally, if you continue to look at the list of recent All-Star Game MVPs, which includes Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James, you’ll notice that they have all won a championship and been Finals MVPs in the last six years as well.

Jayson Tatum’s plan is in motion ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qG0WA4ihYg — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) February 20, 2023

Of course, the All-Star Game isn’t a true mark of playoff success. Yet, Tatum and co-star Jaylen Brown have been playing well this season. They were both 2023 All-Stars and are scoring more than they ever have in their careers. The dazzling duo even provided the Utah crowd with a little taste of what they can do last night:

Jaylen Brown vs Jayson Tatum 🔥 pic.twitter.com/40CJRWkRu7 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 20, 2023

Now that the All-Star festivities are over, the C’s will return to regular season play on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. The road matchup should mark the return for Brown, as he missed the last four games with a facial fracture yet looked good to go during All-Star weekend.

If the Celtics’ dynamic duo can carry any of that All-Star Game magic into Thursday’s matchup, Boston will reap the benefits. And perhaps an NBA Finals MVP is coming for Jayson Tatum, too.