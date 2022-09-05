Jayson Tatum reacts to getting wish granted by hometown Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have blown past the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division. They have put themselves into position for a deep playoff run and possibly contend for yet another World Series title. It’s not only the baseball world that noticed how well the Cardinals have been performing.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum, who grew up in St. Louis, posted a week ago about it. He all but asked to be invited to throw out the first pitch at a game this season.

I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch 👀 @Cardinals https://t.co/vvSs9hFAxM — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) August 28, 2022

“I gotta pull up to a game soon before the season starts. We been on fire! Throw out first pitch (looking emoji) @Cardinals,” Tatum tweeted.

Someone must have passed the message on to Tatum. Sunday night, the Celtics forward did just that. He threw out the first pitch of Sunday’s Cardinals versus Cubs game. He threw out a good pitch too, just wide of the strike zone. Afterward, Tatum went back to Twitter to react.

“Hometown love,” he tweeted.

The Cardinals chose the right game for Tatum to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. St. Louis defeated their arch rival 2-0 as Miles Mikolas threw eight shutout innings in a 2-0 victory.

With the win, the Cardinals improved to 79-55. The 24 games over .500 is a season high and St. Louis has pulled 8.5 games ahead of the Brewers in the division. With less than a month to play, the Cardinals are highly likely to win the division. The question remains if they can hang with the elite clubs in the NL?