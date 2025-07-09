The Indiana Fever are taking on the Golden State Valkyrie on Wednesday in what is a highly anticipated matchup due to Caitlin Clark finally returning from injury. Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton showed his support for Clark and the Fever by making an appearance at the game.

Haliburton, who is 25 years old, was shown on the jumbotron hanging out in a suite at the Fever's stadium. He hilariously pretended to hide from the camera before acknowledging fans on the big screen.

Tyrese Haliburton watching Fever-Valkyries from a suite, per usual pic.twitter.com/ezMeMurwqO — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark have shown support for one another ever since the 23-year-old guard joined the Fever in the 2024 WNBA Draft. This season, however, has been a tough one for Clark, as she has dealt with a string of injuries. Wednesday morning's contest against the Valkyrie is her first game back after missing five consecutive games.

Both of Caitlin Clark's injuries have been in her left leg. Early in the season, the former No. 1 pick suffered a left quad injury that forced her to miss five games. She then later fell to a left groin injury that kept her out for an additional five games. But she appears to be healthy now, as Clark is doing her part in playing against the Valkyrie in her first game back since the groin injury.

When healthy, the Fever star has been nothing short of sensational. Entering Wednesday's contest, Caitlin Clark has averaged 18.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game while owning a 39.0% field goal percentage and shooting 29.5% from behind the three-point line. Clark is also averaging 1.6 steals per contest, making her a brilliant defender at the perimeter as well.

Tyrese Haliburton is also dealing with an injury of his own. The Pacers' star guard suffered a brutal Achilles tear in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. On Tuesday, the organization made it official that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season.