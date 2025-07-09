With only days to go until his highly anticipated NBA debut, many are wondering what to expect from Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg. After a successful freshman season at Duke, Flagg is known for his scoring, shooting, and defense. However, according to Mavericks Summer League coach Josh Broghamer, there's an underrated part of Flagg's game that fans should pay attention to.

“His passing, I think, is something that stands out from his whole game,” Broghamer said. “But, just honestly, with his size, he can see the whole floor. [It's] his ability to not only see over his defender but the whole weakside. He can make any pass. Whether it's going right or left, he's been pretty impressive so far.”

Flagg's playmaking isn't the only thing that has Broghamer intrigued. It's something that's infecting the entirety of Dallas's coaching staff. With Kyrie Irving out for most of, perhaps all, of the season, Flagg could have the ball in his hands a lot when the games matter. So, Flagg's playmaking is something Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd wants to feature in his offense.

“I want to put him in at the point guard,” coach Jason Kidd said at Cooper Flagg’s introductory press conference. “I’m excited about giving [Flagg] the ball against the Lakers and see what happens. Let’s get it started right off the bat.”

Cooper Flagg's NBA debut is breaking records

Cooper Flagg poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tickets for the Las Vegas Summer League matchup between Flagg's Mavericks against Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers are in high demand. Vivid Seats lists the average ticket price at $223, with prices ranging from $80 to over $3,000. Fewer than 1% of tickets remain.

This matchup is the priciest game since Victor Wembanyama’s 2023 debut, which averaged $297. Flagg, the No. 1 pick by Dallas, will make his debut, while James scored 10 points in his first game of Summer League action. Tickets are sold per day, with other matchups including No. 2 Ace Bailey vs. No. 3 VJ Edgecombe.

