The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently undergoing their worst stretch of the 2025 season so far, losers of five straight games, some of them in blowout fashion, leading into Wednesday's series finale on the road vs the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers have been bitten by the injury bug in unbelievable fashion this year, especially with their pitching department, but the ailments have extended far beyond the bullpen.

Dodgers right field Teoscar Hernandez has been out of the lineup since July 6 with a foot injury; however, thankfully, the team got some good news regarding his recovery process, despite the fact that he won't play on Wednesday.

“Still no Teoscar Hernández for Dodgers today, but Dave Roberts said he ‘fully expects' him back on Friday,” reported Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris also reported that “Roberts said the team thought about IL'ing him, but wanted to have his bat available off the bench this week and is confident he'll be good for this weekend.”

Hernandez played a huge role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series championship last year, a victory that they are now trying to defend in 2025.

A tough stretch for the Dodgers

Perhaps the low point of the Dodgers' season was a recent 18-1 home loss to the Houston Astros, and the team hasn't been able to get back in the win column since then.

As previously mentioned, the Dodgers have been bombarded with injuries thus far in 2025, particularly in the pitching department. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and multiple others have missed time so far this year, and it was only recently that Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers pitching debut after not having taken the mound since the 2023 season, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite the tribulations, the Dodgers still sit with a solid record of 57-36 and, if they are even remotely healthy come playoff time, should be considered the favorites to defend their World Series championship.

After the series finale vs the Brewers, the Dodgers will next take the field on Friday evening for a road matchup with the San Francisco Giants, which will be their last series before the All-Star break.