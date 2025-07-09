The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently undergoing their worst stretch of the 2025 season so far, losers of five straight games, some of them in blowout fashion, leading into Wednesday's series finale on the road vs the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers have been bitten by the injury bug in unbelievable fashion this year, especially with their pitching department, but the ailments have extended far beyond the bullpen.

Dodgers right field Teoscar Hernandez has been out of the lineup since July 6 with a foot injury; however, thankfully, the team got some good news regarding his recovery process, despite the fact that he won't play on Wednesday.

“Still no Teoscar Hernández for Dodgers today, but Dave Roberts said he ‘fully expects' him back on Friday,” reported Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times on X, formerly Twitter.

Harris also reported that “Roberts said the team thought about IL'ing him, but wanted to have his bat available off the bench this week and is confident he'll be good for this weekend.”

Hernandez played a huge role in the Dodgers' run to the World Series championship last year, a victory that they are now trying to defend in 2025.

A tough stretch for the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks to the mound for a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Perhaps the low point of the Dodgers' season was a recent 18-1 home loss to the Houston Astros, and the team hasn't been able to get back in the win column since then.

As previously mentioned, the Dodgers have been bombarded with injuries thus far in 2025, particularly in the pitching department. Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell, and multiple others have missed time so far this year, and it was only recently that Shohei Ohtani made his Dodgers pitching debut after not having taken the mound since the 2023 season, when he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite the tribulations, the Dodgers still sit with a solid record of 57-36 and, if they are even remotely healthy come playoff time, should be considered the favorites to defend their World Series championship.

After the series finale vs the Brewers, the Dodgers will next take the field on Friday evening for a road matchup with the San Francisco Giants, which will be their last series before the All-Star break.

More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) during the sixth inning at American Family Field. Ohtani praised Jacob Misiorowski after the game.
Shohei Ohtani hails Jacob Misiorowski a “standout”Yasmin Edañol ·
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) walks off the field after Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) took him out of the game in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw gets 100% real about Jacob MisiorowskiMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks to the mound for a pitching change in the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Dave Roberts shares true feelings after Jacob Misiorowski’s unreal gemRexwell Villas ·
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after earning the final out of the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field.
Brewers’ Jacob Misiorowski dominates Dodgers with career-high 12 strikeoutsChristopher Hennessy ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) walks away from the batter’s box after being called out on strikes against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning.at American Family Field.
Shohei Ohtani sets bonkers Dodgers record in 1st inning vs. BrewersRexwell Villas ·
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Dodgers adds former All-Star reliever to bullpenZachary Draves ·