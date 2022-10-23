Jayson Tatum resets Celtics history that brings great omen for MVP chances

Jayson Tatum just keeps making history Boston Celtics history, and it doesn’t look like he’s stopping any time soon.

After replicating Paul Pierce’s 35-10 feat during the NBA Opening Night for the 2022-23 season, Tatum was back at it again a game later with another Celtics feat. This time, he broke a record Larry Bird previously set 38 years ago.

During their Saturday showdown with the Orlando Magic, the All-Star forward dropped 40 points along with eight rebounds and an assists to lead Boston to the 126-120 win. It is his second 35-plus point game after erupting for 35 in the opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had 29 in their second game against the Miami Heat.

That brings Tatum’s point tally to 104, and according to Celtics.com, it is now the franchise record for most points scored through the first three games of a season. Bird’s mark was 96 points, which he accumulated during the 1984-85 season.

Even better for Tatum? The same season that Bird accomplished the feat with the Celtics, he ended up winning the MVP.

The Celtics are now 3-0 on the season, so Jayson Tatum is definitely going to be in the MVP conversation if he keeps his current production and lead the team to wins. Of course it’ll be difficult considering the plethora of talents in the NBA today, but fans will love their superstar’s chances.

It’s unlikely Tatum is thinking about the MVP right now, but it’ll definitely be epic to see him have that silverware along with the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season. Sure enough, he’s on the right track for that.