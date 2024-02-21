Jayson Tatum has love for the legends.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have been rolling as the season reaches its unofficial halfway point (more like 3/5 point) in the form of the All-Star Break. The Celtics are currently holders of the number one overall record in the NBA by a whopping 4.5 games over the next-closest team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Tatum has continued to play at an MVP level while seamlessly spreading the wealth with new teammates Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

Despite the success he is currently experiencing in the league, Tatum remains a historian of the game, never passing up an opportunity to show love to the legends who came before him. Recently, Tatum took to his account on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter, to quote tweet a post from Spurs_Muse highlighting one of the career accomplishments of former San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan.

“Him Duncan,” wrote Tatum in his post.

The accomplishment in question was that Tim Duncan is the only player in NBA history with 15 or more All-Star appearances, 15 or more All-NBA appearances, and 15 or more All-Defensive team appearances. A Hall of Fame resume, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum is busy compiling a Hall of Fame resume of his own, starting once again this year in the All-Star Game after winning last year's All-Star Game MVP.

The next box to check off for Tatum is winning an NBA Championship, and at this point, the Celtics sure look like the favorites to do just that when June rolls around.