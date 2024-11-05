Jayson Tatum continued his stellar season with an impressive performance against the Atlanta Hawks, helping the Boston Celtics secure a dominant 123-93 victory. Tatum’s first-half shooting spree was a highlight in the Celtics’ triumph, which pushed their record to 7-1 and extended their winning streak to three games.

Tatum’s first half was particularly noteworthy, as the 26-year-old forward put up 26 points, four rebounds, and four assists while shooting a remarkable 9-for-13 from the field. His sharpshooting from beyond the arc tied his career-high for most three-pointers in a half, hitting six of his ten attempts from long range.

The All-Star forward would finish the game with 28 points, six rebounds, nine assists, and two steals, shooting 10-for-21 from the field and connecting on six of his 14 three-point attempts. Tatum achieved this stat line in just 30 minutes of play, displaying remarkable efficiency while leading the Celtics in multiple facets of the game.

Jayson Tatum's MVP-caliber season shines in win over Hawks as Celtics prep for Warriors

Moreover, Tatum’s performance against the Hawks adds to what has already been an outstanding start to the season. The 26-year-old, coming off an NBA championship, is currently playing at an MVP-caliber level, averaging 30 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. His early-season stats put him in unique company, as he is the only player in Celtics franchise history to maintain averages of 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists per game, according to StatMamba.

The Celtics have seen impressive contributions from across the roster, but Tatum’s leadership and scoring output have set the tone. His play not only gives Boston a reliable offensive force but also emphasizes his versatility, evident in his assists and defensive contributions.

Next up, the Celtics will host a rematch of the 2022 NBA Finals as the Golden State Warriors come to TD Garden on Wednesday night. The Warriors have had a surprising start to their season, sitting at 6-1, which sets the stage for a high-stakes matchup between two of the league’s top contenders.