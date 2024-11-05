ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and just like they've been doing to most teams this season, the defending champions couldn't be stopped. If things couldn't get any worse for the Hawks, who are already down several players to injuries, Trae Young left late in the third quarter with a right rib sprain.

After the game, head coach Quin Snyder offered an update on Young's injury.

“What you’ve heard is what I’ve heard. He’s been playing great. He’s worn down right now,” Snyder said. “We got a lot of guys that are competing and that’s all that you can ask.”

It wasn't hard to tell that something was off with Young tonight, as he finished with only two points and six assists, shooting 1-of-10 from the field and 1-of-6 from three. Young is averaging a double-double this season, so seeing him struggle like this was different, but he's also been carrying a heavy load for the Hawks with them down so many players.

Hopefully, the injury isn't that serious, but there should be an update soon on his status as their next game is in two days against the New York Knicks.

Hawks get blitzed by Celtics at home

The Celtics showed why they're the defending champs in the first half, as the Hawks trailed 75-53 going into halftime. The Hawks didn't have an answer for Jayson Tatum in the first half, and he went into halftime with 26 points, shooting 6-of-10 from three.

“Tatum getting hot early presented problems for us,” Quin Snyder said after the game. “It’s a tough spot if you want to hit him and get it out of his hands. It’s always one of those decisions that can go either way, and we tried to mix it up. We hit the wall. There were a lot of things that we’ve been doing against a team this good, and you have to be perfect anyway. We have a few guys that are tired and a little banged up, and we played against the World Champs.

“We didn’t have the level of force that you need against this team. There were times in the game where we did what we wanted to do. Get the ball in the paint, break them down, kicking it out. Your offense impacts your defense, whether that’s a turnover, or tough shots where they can run against you. There’s not one thing tonight, obviously, it was a tough night.”

Whatever the Hawks did, the Celtics had an answer for it, and that's what championship teams do. For the Hawks, they know this is just another game to put in the vault, as the season is still early and they're dealing with certain circumstances.

“We got 82 of them,” Jalen Johnson said. “It’s still early in the season. Still got a few key guys out, and we’re waiting to be back fully healthy.”

Johnson was one of the few players that had it going for the Hawks, finishing with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists. Onyeka Okongwu was next, finishing the game with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“No matter what’s going on, always compete,” Okongwu said. “For us, it’s always about competing and always make sure we play hard out there.

“They’re the champs, they hit their shots tonight. Overall we just got to be better.”

Indeed, the Hawks do have to be better, but the margin of error is slim as they play their next three games in four games.