In recent years, the Boston Celtics have gotten the best opportunities to win an NBA championship. Continuity was always their strategy with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Brad Stevens. Although, that has not worked out for them and they switched things up. They acquired Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards in exchange for their longest-tenured player. The additions of Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton also increase the firepower of the squad from all three levels of scoring.

Brad Stevens crafted the Celtics roster so Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum could thrive. They get a better pick-and-pop option in Kristaps Porzingis. Moreover, their paint touch and kick-out plays get significantly lethal because of the shooters surrounding their stars. Playmaking is also less of a concern due to the presence of both Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White.

Fans tend to be the most excited about these changes. However, players look forward to their new teammates as well. Tatum expressed his hype for the upcoming season and their new roster, via Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe.

“Yeah, I am [excited],” he said about Brad Stevens' new moves. “New year, I’m always excited for the new season. It’s like a brand-new opportunity. But, he outlined that his focus was to relax before stressing out, “I’m excited to see what we can do and we got a couple of months until we start, so I’m still going to enjoy my summer a little bit but it’s almost that time.”

