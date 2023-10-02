Malcolm Brogdon played for just a season with the Boston Celtics, but he's certainly made quite an impression on the team's fans and his teammates in Beantown, including star Jayson Tatum.

Upon hearing the trade that sent Brodgon to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Tatum took to Instagram and shared a touching message for his former teammate.

“True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy. Best of luck this year,” Tatum shared.

“True professional, nothing but love and respect for this guy. Best of luck this year 🤞🏽🤝” Jayson Tatum shows Malcolm Brogdon some love after he was traded to the Blazers for Jrue Holiday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1CVIZcjlqL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

Brogdon played a big role in Boston's success in the 2022-23 NBA season. He averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 67 games in Celtics threads, while coming off the bench. The former Virginia Cavaliers star brought a lot to the table for Boston, as he provided great defense, solid outside shooting, and stability in the backcourt.

He shot 48.4 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from behind the arc with the Celtics, who also included big man Robert Williams III and future picks in the trade package with Brogdon. In return, Boston got veteran point guard and elite two-way weapon Jrue Holiday. Nothing encapsulates Brogdon's impact on the Celtics than the Sixth Man of the Year award during the 2022-23 NBA campaign.

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard is expected to cover the void — and more — left by Brogdon in Boston and will now be forming a new Celtics Big Three with Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Brogdon will be missed by Tatum and other Celtics players, but Boston should also benefit big time from the presence of a champion veteran in Holiday.