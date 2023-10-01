The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten quite the haul for Damian Lillard following the trade. The initial trade saw the Blazers get Jrue Holiday and DeAndre Ayton in return for Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic. However, it was widely expected that Portland would deal Holiday to a contender to recoup more draft picks.

It hasn't even been a week, but the Blazers have already found a partner for a Jrue Holiday trade: the Boston Celtics. In exchange for Holiday, Portland got Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and more picks. It leads fans to wonder: will the Blazers trade either player as well and repeat the cycle?

As it turns out, only one player from the trade is safe: Robert Williams III will be kept by the Blazers for the foreseeable future. However, Portland is expected to shop Malcolm Brodgon as teams are interested in trading for the former Rookie of the Year, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

“That's the current tally on Lillard trade, anyway: Portland plans to keep Robert Williams to pair with Deandre Ayton, sources say, but there has certainly been interest in veteran Malcolm Brogdon and expect teams will be calling on him. Blazers are committed to young guards.”

Trading Brodgon makes total sense for the Blazers. With Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe, Portland has their starting backcourt for the future. Brodgon will have no good role in the Blazers team, but he'll be more valuable to a contending team next season. If they can get more value out of the PG via a trade, that's even better.

The Blazers are now going to enter a rebuild. This will be the first season in 11 years without Damian Lillard at the helm of the team. We'll see how this new-look Blazers team will fair next season against the rest of the Western Conference.