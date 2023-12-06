Jayson Tatum revealed who he thinks the greatest NBA player of all time is, which will surely catch Michael Jordan and LeBron James' attention

The age-old conversation of who's the greatest basketball player of all time is debated nonstop by fans and players alike. And while it's a very divisive question, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has his definitive answer.

On the Point Forward podcast, hosted by NBA champion Andre Iguodala and former Celtic Evan Turner, Tatum gave his official G.O.A.T. rankings:

“Mike [Jordan], Bron [James], Kob [Bryant], Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Magic [Johnson], and Steph [Curry],” he said.

While Tatum used a lot of nicknames on his list, there's no doubt that he believes Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest to ever do it. That doesn't come as a total shock, as Tatum has a shoe deal with Jordan and has named the six-time champion as his number-one pick before.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James comes in at the second spot, which also isn't a surprise given that Jayson Tatum has squared off against him several times. At number three is another Lakers legend in Kobe Bryant.

It's no secret that Tatum idolizes Bryant and models a lot of his game after the five-time champion. The two had a close relationship and Tatum even has a “24” tattoo to honor the basketball great after his tragic passing in 2020.

Jayson Tatum’s got a new Black Mamba tattoo pic.twitter.com/L7H88mHmSO — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) August 28, 2021

Tatum then added six-time MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to his list, admitting that he never saw him play. To round out the top seven, the Celtics star included Lakers point guard Magic Johnson and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

The conversation then shifted to what it would take for Tatum himself to join the upper echelon of the NBA.

“Got to get at least three [rings],” he said.

At 25 years old, Jayson Tatum has led the Celtics deep into the playoffs multiple times, but he's been unable to go all the way. With the Celtics' current roster, it's championship or bust, so he'll need another incredible season to finally bring Banner No. 18 back to Boston.