Boston Celtics big man Al Horford has logged 16 NBA seasons and 158 postseason games in his career. With that amount of experience, comes the freedom to speak his mind when the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference is not playing up to their lofty standards.

The Celtics raced off to a 15-3 lead in a win-or-go-home Game 6 versus the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night, but then slacked off on defense and allowed their opponent to come roaring back. The result was a 9-0 run capped off by a Tyrese Maxey 3-pointer, which forced head coach Joe Mazzulla call a timeout. It also forced an incensed Horford to light an impassioned fire in his teammates, via ClutchPoints.

Al Horford was frustrated with his Celtics teammates during the last timeout 😳pic.twitter.com/evx5d66Q2u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 12, 2023

The five-time All-Star is known for being soft-spoken, but he will use his outside voice when the time calls for it. An elimination game on the road in a boisterous Wells Fargo Center seems like an ideal time. Lackadaisical play cannot be tolerated, especially after the C’s were decisively beaten at home in what could end up being a crucial Game 5.

The motivation seemed to work, as Boston settled down and increased their lead to 14 points in the second quarter. The Sixers ended the half strong, so Horford might have to give the locker room another wake-up call.

Although his offensive showing leaves a lot to be desired in Game 6 and through most of the series, the 36-year-old’s primary job is to contain MVP Joel Embiid. He has done so successfully in the past. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have to play to their ceiling and handle the bulk of the scoring in this Eastern Conference Semifinals battle.

Al Horford’s frustration speaks for all Celtics fans who want to see the championship-caliber team that they have been watching the last couple of years. Dangling the Larry O’Brien Trophy in front of them only to clumsily shatter it in the NBA Playoffs is not something that will be tolerated.

At least not by the franchise’s elder statesman.