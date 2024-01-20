What Nuggets head coach Michael Malone thinks about Jayson Tatum.

In a possible NBA Finals preview, the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets squared off against each other on Friday. As of publication, the Celtics held a slim lead over the Nuggets early in the fourth quarter. While the Celtics have a well-balanced team attack, they are led by superstar wing Jayson Tatum. Near the start of the fourth quarter, Tatum had 16 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Nuggets. Prior to the game, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone gave a very blunt assessment of what it's like trying gameplan for Tatum as per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Michael Malone: “If you let Jayson Tatum play in any kind of space, he’s one of the best shot makers in the NBA. He’s gonna own you.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) January 19, 2024

Jayson Tatum was shooting 7-17 from the field and only 1-8 from three point range early in the fourth quarter of the Celtics, Nuggets game so maybe the Nuggets were executing Michael Malone's defensive gameplan. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Tatum has become one of the NBA's elite scorers. He's developed into a true superstar and the cornerstone of the Celtics franchise.

Through 38 games this season, Tatum has been averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.4 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 47.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 81 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals in 2022 and had a 2-1 lead before falling to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Last season they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals before losing to the Miami Heat in seven games. This season they are 32-9 and have the best record in the NBA.