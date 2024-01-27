Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum expressed gratitude after being named to yet another All-Star game Thursday.

On Thursday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics improved to an NBA-best record of 35-10 with a dominant road win over their Eastern Conference rivals, the Miami Heat. Tatum didn't need to do a whole lot en route to the victory, but it was still a perfect ending for what was a great night for the Celtics star.

Earlier in the evening, Tatum was named as an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference, joining stars Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton for the conference.

After the game against the Heat concluded, Tatum took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to express his gratitude for the accomplishment.

“5X all-star, use to dream of moments like this. Much love to all the fans, I appreciate y’all more than you know,” wrote Tatum.

Tatum has established himself as one of the consensus best players in the NBA during his five-plus years with the Celtics, leading the team on several deep playoff runs, including each of the last two seasons, in the process.

Of course, individual accolades at this point probably don't mean as much to Jayson Tatum as an NBA championship would, and the Celtics certainly look poised to compete for that crown later on this spring, as the team currently boasts the best record in the NBA and an array of supporting weapons around the head of the snake in Tatum.

Boston next takes the floor on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers at home.