The Los Angeles Clippers will head to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on Saturday. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Clippers-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Clippers are coming off a back-to-back as they played the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Now, they need to make the quick turnaround and head back into the States for a battle with the Celtics.

The Celtics defeated the Heat 143-110 on Thursday night. Initially, they led 42-29 after the first quarter. They maintained a 13-point halftime lead. Finally, they blew the door open in the second half. Jayson Tatum led the way with 26 points. Likewise, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points. Jaylen Brown added 18 points. Also, Jrue Holiday had 17 points. Derrick White added 15 points. Significantly, the Celtics were amazing on offense. They shot 63.8 percent from the field, including 55 percent from beyond the arc. The Celtics also shot 95 percent from the free-throw line, making 19 of 20 attempts from the charity stripe. Furthermore, they won the board battle 47-31. The Celtics also blocked five shots.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 93-46. Furthermore, the teams have split the last 10 games, with the Celtics going 3-2 over five games at the TD Garden. The Celtics dominated the Clippers 145-108 at Crypto last month.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Clippers-Celtics Odds

Los Angeles Clippers: +6 (-106)

Moneyline: +205

Boston Celtics: -6 (-114)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Clippers vs. Celtics

Time: ET/PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston and Bally Sports Southern California

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Clippers will come into this game as the heavy underdog. Significantly, they are 0-6 against the spread when they have been in that situation. The Clippers are also 2-5 against the spread when they have a rest disadvantage.

The Clippers will need the best out of their players. Ultimately, that is the only way to win. Kawhi Leonard has averaged 22.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over 17 games against the Celtics in his career. Meanwhile, Paul George has averaged 20.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in his career against the Celtics. Russell Westbrook has had success against the Celtics, averaging 23.2 points and 6.9 assists over 29 games against the Celtics.

The reason the Clippers failed so spectacularly against the Celtics last time was due to a poor start. Sadly, a poor first half doomed them. The Clips also shot poorly, hitting only 46 percent of their shots, including 32 percent from the triples. Additionally, the Clippers lost the board battle 51-34. It will be even tougher this time around as their best rebounder, Ivica Zubak, is still out with an injury. Can anyone box out?

The Clippers will cover the spread if Leonard and George can shoot the ball well and the rest of the team can hit their shots. Then, they need to find a way to win the board battle against the Celtics.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Celtics are just 23-20-2 against the spread. However, they are 20-1 against the spread at home. The Celtics are also 11-4 against the spread against non-conference opponents. Moreover, the Celtics are 9-7-1 against the spread when they have had the rest advantage.

The Celtics have destroyed many teams this year. Thus, they are tough to play against because of their consistency. Tatum is their best player. So far, he is averaging 27 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Tatum is shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Ultimately, he is the top guy for Boston when they need someone to step up. Brown has also been excellent. Currently, he is averaging 23.1 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent from the field. Porzingis has been solid, with 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 52.5 percent from the field. White has been good for the Celtics as the fourth option. At the moment, he is averaging 15.9 points per game.

The Celtics are strong shooters. But their ability to win the board battle also makes them difficult to beat. When they are on fire, no team in the NBA can stop them. Subsequently, their ability to do all the little things is why they are the best team in the association right now.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum and Brown can lead the way. Then, they need to stop Leonard and George while forcing them to go in another direction to put the Clips on their heels.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Clippers are miles better than they were last month. Regardless, they still won't have enough to beat the Celtics. They won't even cover. Celtics cover here.

Final Clippers-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -6 (-114)