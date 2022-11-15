Published November 15, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The red-hot Boston Celtics just logged their seventh consecutive win on Monday night with a hard-fought 126-122 victory over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. After the game, interim head coach Joe Mazulla singled out one particular individual for the effort he’s put in for the squad throughout this torrid run.

According to Mazulla, Marcus Smart’s leadership has been integral to the success of the Celtics thus far as well as whatever this team will achieve moving forward:

“We’re a reflection of him and his leadership,” Mazulla said, via Celtics reporter Taylor Snow.

This speaks volumes of just how highly Mazulla thinks of Smart. What makes his praise even more inspiring is the fact that this same team has two of the top stars in the NBA today on their roster in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

On Monday, Smart was his usual dominant self, scoring 22 points on a highly-efficient 8-of-12 from the field. The Celtics talisman also logged five boards, eight assists, and a block, as he helped Boston overcome Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37-point explosion.

Tatum and Brown were up to their usual antics in this one, combining for 53 points between them.

The Celtics will now take their winning streak on the road when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. They have two more road games scheduled after that — the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday followed by the Chicago Bulls on Monday — before they head back home.

At this point, the Celtics are the hottest team in the NBA, and there’s no denying that Marcus Smart has been pivotal to this scorching run.