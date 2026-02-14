Winston-Salem State basketball coach Corey Thompson has been let go by the institution only a couple of hours before tip-off. As Winston-Salem State University prepares to play Shaw University in a CIAA matchup at 4 PM EST, HBCU Gameday reports that Thompson is departing the institution.

“Multiple sources have indicated to HBCU Gameday Thompson is reportedly on his way out at WSSU. The move was made official shortly thereafter. The timing is notable, coming just ahead of the Rams’ home finale against Shaw University — a final regular-season moment that typically carries extra meaning for seniors, alumni, and a fan base that measures the program against a long championship tradition,” HBCU Gameday founder Steven J. Gaither reported.

Although the reason for the move is unknown, the Rams have struggled mightily this season and over the past two seasons.

Thompson was hired as the coach of Winston-Salem State in July 2024 and had two losing seasons in his two years with the program. In the 2024-25 season, the Rams went 5-22 overall and 2-13 in conference, failing to win a regular-season road game. Thus far this season, the team has been going 7-15 and 2-11 in conference.

As the men's basketball team has struggled, the women's basketball team is on a historic run. They are 21-2 as of this writing and recently broke a school record by recording their 21st victory. They're also ranked number 18 in Division II women's basketball. That contrast itself is telling.

Winston-Salem State plays Shaw University at 4 PM Eastern; the game will be aired on the CIAA Sports Network.