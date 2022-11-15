Published November 15, 2022

By Daniel Donabedian · 2 min read

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett knows what it takes to play at an elite level, as he took home MVP in 2004 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. So when he claims that Jayson Tatum is looking like the MVP this season, the league should take notice.

On Saturday, the 2008 NBA champion had lots of praises for his fellow Celtic, taking to Twitter to state that Tatum is the real deal.

Jayson Tatum for MVP! He’s playing unbelievable. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends and playing like a top 5 player. Popcorn basketball aka MUST SEE TV! https://t.co/EtyaRkcalbpic.twitter.com/TgBHFp9KnU — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) November 12, 2022

While the Boston ties could make some skeptical of the Big Ticket’s biases, Tatum’s numbers speak volumes.

Through 13 games, he’s averaging 32.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. Plus, Tatum is putting up 30 points a night on 50% shooting from the field, making his offensive performances potent and efficient.

On the other side of the ball, Kevin Garnett highlighted Tatum’s defensive ability as well. Right now, he’s averaging 1.7 blocks per game and is playing like one of the best two-way players in the league.

Tatum’s defense has been LOUD this year. Often doesn’t get the credit because of how elite he is off ball. But this year he’s making sure everyone knows. pic.twitter.com/nWcVaR64ux — Jake Issenberg (@jakeissenberg) November 8, 2022

Jayson Tatum’s MVP case is also bolstered by the fact that the Celtics are 10-3 and boast the league’s best offense. As of November 13, Boston has scored an incredible 119.5 points per game, which is a whole two points ahead of the nearest team (Indiana with 117.3). If Tatum and company can keep this scoring pace up, there are few teams who’ll be able to stay with Boston offensively.

Although a Boston MVP would be a welcome sight — as no Celtic has won MVP since Larry Bird in 1985 — Tatum has a championship in his sights. With his record-breaking play so far this season, he can capture multiple elusive trophies for the Cs and help Boston return to the NBA elite.