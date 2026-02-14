With rumors speculating that LeBron James' NBA career could be coming to an end soon, there has been some debate as to who could become the new face in the league. As it turns out, San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama believes he's the man for the role.

While talking with NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the 22-year-old phenom was asked about what he thinks about becoming the new face of the league. Wembanyama confidently informed Haynes that he sees that coming to fruition.

“How do you view the status of being potentially the next face of this league?” asked Haynes.

“I definitely see it happening… Supply and demand. I'm here to supply,” replied Wembanyama.

Since entering the league in 2023 as the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the draft that season, Wembanyama has been one of the most talked-about players in the NBA. The fact that he is 7-foot-4 and can play like a guard makes him one of the most intriguing players spectators have ever seen. His offensive and defensive skills make him one of the best two-way players in basketball right now.

Victor Wembanyama is playing a key role in leading the Spurs to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference at the All-Star Break. Through 40 games played this season, the three-year veteran is averaging 24.4 points (on pace for career-high), 11.1 rebounds (on pace for career-high), and 2.7 blocks (league leader) per contest. He's also shooting 51.1% from the floor (career-high) and 36.3% from beyond the three-point line (career-high).

We will see Wembanyama in action on Sunday in the NBA All-Star Game. He will be playing for Team World, which is playing against Team Stars.