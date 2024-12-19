There has been a conversation in the NBA world about how ratings are slowly decreasing, and there could be many reasons for the recent dip. Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was asked about the NBA ratings, and he had an honest answer.

“I add to that, I don’t watch NBA games,” Mazzulla said via Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell. “I’m just as much of a problem as everyone else.”

Mazzulla then posed a question after his question, which left food for thought on the current landscape of the NBA and how it relates to other sports.

“In the NFL, people aren't like, ‘I want to see less scoring.' … Scoring is up across other sports,” Mazzulla said. “My question would be: Why in basketball is scoring being up an issue, as opposed to other sports?”

People's main gripe about the NBA is how there are so many three-pointers being taken nowadays. Teams are now living and dying by the three, which could make a game interesting or boring. Take for example, the Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Cup game, where the Bucks completely dominated in the second half. The reason the game was so lopsided was because the Thunder shot 5-of-32 from three. Teams like the Celtics take a large number of threes every night, and luckily for them, they're usually making them. Unfortunately, some teams don't have that luxury, but they still have to buy into taking threes because that's what wins games.

Are teams like the Celtics to blame for NBA ratings dip?

The Celtics are one of the teams that are known for taking a lot of three-pointers, but there are also a lot of other teams that are being encouraged to take a lot of those shots. Adam Silver recently opened up about the trend of three-point shots being taken, and the league is looking into it.

“The answer is yes, [we are having] many discussions about the style of basketball [being played],” Silver said. “I would not reduce it to a so-called 3-point shooting issue. I think we look more holistically at the skill level on the floor, the diversity of the offense, the fan reception to the game, all of the above.”

It's uncertain how the league would make teams stop taking three-pointers if that's already a part of their offense. It also isn't certain if ratings would increase if a change like that was made.