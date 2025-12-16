Arguably one of the most popular stars on the current AEW roster, Kyle Fletcher has opened up about a time when he almost signed a new contract with WWE. Long before becoming a regular singles face on All Elite Wrestling, Fletcher was in a popular tag team, ‘Aussie Open', with Mark Davis.

Recently, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Fletcher opened up about the time when he and Davis joined a “Zoom call” with WWE before joining the promotion.

“It was a toss-up for a while. We had one kind of like official [call]. At the time it was myself and Mark Davis as Aussie Open, we had like a Zoom call with them,” Fletcher noted. “We kind of spoke about what the deal would entail, and that sort of thing.”

However, recalling the situation, the former TNT Champion added that joining WWE “didn't feel right” and they chose to move on.

“I think when it got to that point, it just didn’t feel like the right fit at the time. So we didn’t get super close. It was kind of like at the point where there was options there. But AEW was just the right fit for us at the time.”

Ultimately, the duo joined AEW in 2022 as Aussie Open when they aided Will Ospreay against FTR and Trent Beretta.

Kyle Fletcher explains why AEW was the ‘right fit'

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Fletcher further opened up on why AEW was the ‘right fit' for their career.

“We were lucky enough that we’d worked there a couple of times,” he added. “We got brought in as a part of New Japan to do a couple of things. And I think it was the vibe there. I think to me, it was, I don’t want to say the freedom, but I think there’s a lot of trust there to that I can produce the wrestling I want to produce, and I can wrestle the way that I love to wrestle, and I think experiencing that beforehand and knowing that, I think that was what kind of drew me towards AEW for sure.”

Following his debut in 2022, Fletcher transformed himself into an integral part of the Jacksonville-based promotion.