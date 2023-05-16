After being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon, the Philadelphia 76ers made the bold decision to relieve Doc Rivers of his duties as head coach of the team. While the move was deemed unsurprising by Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd, he does believe that the decision by the Sixers to fire their headman may be a sign of what’s to come for Tom Thibodeau of the New York Knicks.

In a reactionary video posted on social media directly after Rivers’ ouster, the polarizing sports personality made a direct link between Philly’s former coach and New York’s current coach, stating both of them are best at establishing a team’s “culture.”

“Not a real surprise Doc Rivers got fired. He’s known as a culture coach, not necessarily an in-game adjustment coach. Tom Thibodeau of the Knicks has created a relentless, energized, hardworking, defensive-leaning culture [but] is he the coach for the next step? Many people in New York question it,” Colin Cowherd said.

Reports regarding the job security of Tom Thibodeau have seemingly been all over the place over the last several seasons though, considering he helped guide the Knicks to a fifth-seed finish in the Eastern Conference standings and to their first playoff series win in a decade, it would be safe to assume that he’ll remain as head coach of the Knicks heading into 2023-24.

However, should he fail to re-capture or surpass the successes found this past season during his upcoming fourth go-around with New York, Cowherd seems to suggest that he could endure a similar fate to that of Doc Rivers.