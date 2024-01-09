Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics have every right to be upset...

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics dropped just their eighth game of the season, as the Indiana Pacers prevailed 133-131. However, the narrow loss was not without controversy.

With just three seconds remaining, Celtics star Jaylen Brown attempted a pullup jumper for the lead. The shot didn't fall, but it appeared as if Brown was hit on the head by Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

The Pacers were whistled for a foul on Jaylen Brown's game-winning shot attempt. After a challenge, the call was overturned. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/7rXaxWfHm5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

The refs called a foul, yet it was later overturned by an Indiana challenge. On the next possession, the Pacers were fouled on a 3-point attempt—except this one stuck. Guard Bennedict Mathurin then sunk two out of his three free throws to seal the Pacers' close victory.

Controversy in Indianapolis 🍿 Kristaps Porzingis was called for a foul on Bennedict Mathurin’s game-winning attempt and the call was upheld after review. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/ZlnatAMXjP https://t.co/8sKuBVFMbG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

Obviously, the Celtics were incredulous about the turn of events. And according to head coach Joe Mazzulla, they had every right to be, via Celtics Blog reporter Noa Dalzell.

“Buddy Hield told me he fouled [Brown],” Mazzulla said after the game.

Despite Hield's admission, the C's fell to 28-8 overall. Brown had a game-high 40 points, which Boston needed every bit of with star Jayson Tatum sidelined due to an ankle injury. The Pacers also sustained injuries of their own, as dazzling point guard Tyrese Haliburton left in the second quarter following an awkward slip.

Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried to the locker room after slipping and suffering an injury on this play. Hoping for the best 🙏pic.twitter.com/ZYGh2euvA3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

Indiana's star didn't return, but the Pacers still managed to outscore the Celtics 79-71 after Haliburton left. The Celtics' defense particularly stalled in the third quarter, as they allowed a whopping 44 points to the Pacers in that time.

The season series between the Eastern Conference foes is now tied at two games apiece. The tie-breaker isn't too far away either, with the Pacers scheduled to visit the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday, January 30th.