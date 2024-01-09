Was it really a foul?

Boston Celtics fans were not pleased with how the team handled the clutch against the Indiana Pacers. A team without Tyrese Haliburton rallied to stay in striking distance. Everything seemed to be going well for the squad entering the half. Then, a 44-point rally came in during the third quarter. All of a sudden members of the fanbase were livid with Buddy Hield, Kristaps Porzingis, and Benedict Mathurin.

The last few minutes of the Celtics and Pacers game can only be described as disastrous. It is safe to say that referees will not have an easy time hanging around on social media. Largely because of a supposed missed call on Buddy Hield when he hit Jaylen Brown's head. The other was when game-winning free throws were given to Benedict Mathurin because of a foul from Kristaps Porzingis.

Celtics fans end up frustrated

Celtics fans could only react with statements like, “Hitting Brown on the head is not a foul Mathurin jumping into Porzingis is a foul. … I don‘t understand NBA rules and officiating anymore.”

It was the same sentiment throughout, “Shameless ref job, Brown gets hit in the head, no foul, Mathurin initiates the contact but the foul is on Porzingis.”

Some members of the Celtics faithful even likened it to awful calls they have seen on the gridiron, “Heartbreaking loss for the Celtics. Mathurin was fouled by Porzingis in the final seconds. That final play though felt like a football call lol.”

There were a lot of emotions involved inside the court when the final buzzer signaled the Celtics' eighth loss for the season. However, not all of them were in favor of blasting the call.

A select number of fans chose to get livid at the Celtics' big man instead, “Stupid play by Porzingis. Really he fouled Mathurin twice on that play.”

The Celtics still have a struggle to keep their defensive guards up during the second half which was the same problem last season. If they had not allowed that same outburst, this situation would not exist. However, there are still plenty of games to prove that they can win the Eastern Conference in an undisputed fashion. Whether the call was bad or not, there is always room to improve for the players and the officials.