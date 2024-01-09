Pacers fans are hoping the injury isn't serious.

Indiana Pacers fans are all feeling uneasy, with star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffering a lower-body injury during Monday night's game against Eastern Conference powerhouse Boston Celtics at home. Indiana supporters and basketball fans in general have all kinds of reactions to Haliburton's injury, which happened during the first half of the Celtics game.

“That looked awful. Could very well have torn groin muscles and hamstring muscles in one motion,” X user @DerrickPJames commented.

“Hope he's ok. My fantasy team (and all NBA enjoyers) need him,” @akwg98 said.

From @ZEFAKnowsBall: “Whoever mops the floors needs to be fired asap.”

“prayers man he’s been hooping 😞,” chimed in @LeThirdLeg.

Dear Lord, Please heal the leg of our beloved Tyrese John Haliburton. Give the rest of our guys the strength and resolve to close out this game with the win. And please give the gift of sight to these blind sumbitches in the striped shirts. In your name I pray, amen… pic.twitter.com/wZehArcpP4 — Rooster (@roosterbra812) January 9, 2024

Pacers can't afford to lose Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton was finding his way closer to the basket when he fell after slipping in the shaded area. He immediately grabbed his left hamstring with pain written all over his face. The hope is that the talented playmaker did not suffer a serious injury that will cause him to miss several games, though, he's already been ruled out for the remainder of the date with Boston.

That he was unable to walk on his own and had to be carried off the court by his teammates was certainly not a good sign. Still, Pacers fans are holding on to the hope that he will not be out for long. After all, the Pacers' identity on the court is tightly attached to the play of Haliburton, who is powering the most prolific offense in the entire league.

The Pacers started the new week ranked No. 1 in the NBA with 126.3 points per game and second overall with a 120.7 adjusted offensive rating.