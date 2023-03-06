The Boston Celtics are banged up and have blown major leads in two straight losses, yet head coach Joe Mazzulla isn’t fazed.

After a heartbreaking double overtime defeat that saw the Celtics squander a 14-point lead to the shorthanded New York Knicks, Mazzulla was asked if he was worried about Boston’s recent struggles. He gave a simple, straightforward response that the new coach has become known for over the course of his first year:

Joe Mazzulla’s level of concern over the timing of the Celtics’ struggles coming late in the season: “Zero.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 6, 2023

Even though Joe Mazzulla isn’t worried, the Celtics have lost two home games in a row and are 3-3 since the All-Star break. On Monday night, they’ll face off against a tough Cleveland Cavaliers team on the road, a short turnaround from their lengthy home game from Sunday night. To make matters worse, the Green Team will be without Jayson Tatum for their Cleveland showdown, and center Robert Williams III is out for the next week or so as well.

#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Cleveland: Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Al Horford (low back stiffness) – OUT

Jayson Tatum (left knee contusion) – OUT

Robert Williams (left hamstring strain) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 6, 2023

Prior to the All-Star break, Boston was in first place in the Eastern Conference. After the recent losses, the Celtics are in second place and a game and a half behind the surging Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Cs have fallen in the standings a bit, they’re still ahead of where they were at this same point last season. So, while failing to hold on to multiple double-digit leads is disheartening, the Celtics still have a lot of time to get back on track.

It won’t be easy to right the ship versus Cleveland, but Boston going to have to overcome injuries if they want a chance at the top spot in the East.