Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is taking advantage of the NBA All-Star break. The Celtics' leader is visiting the Manchester City Football Club during his time off to swap jerseys with Manchester's manager Pep Guardiola.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is spending his All-Star break visiting Man City ⚽ (via @ManCity) pic.twitter.com/HG3UU6Xrw0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 18, 2024

Mazzulla is a fan of the team, and also spent time watching the club train while he visited. The Celtics coach is on a whistle-stop tour in England during the All-Star break, per Manchester City.

“It was wonderful to have him with us – and we wish him the best of luck for the rest of the NBA season,” Manchester said in a statement following the visit. Manchester has won 9 Premier League titles, so it makes sense for Mazzulla to want to visit the home of a champion.

Mazzulla just earned his 100th win as an NBA coach with the Celtics. The young coach is going for his first NBA championship, and he's well on his way to doing it. At the All-Star break, the Celtics are first in the Eastern Conference with a 43-12 overall record. The Celtics have two players in the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, including forward Jayson Tatum who is starting for the Eastern Conference team.

Mazzulla has come a very long way since his days playing college basketball at West Virginia. He joined the Celtics as an assistant after coaching a Division 2 college in West Virginia, Fairmont State University. He took over coaching the Celtics during the 2022-23 season as an interim, but was able to hold on to the job.

The Celtics next play on February 22 against the Chicago Bulls. The NBA All-Star game is Sunday night at 8:00 Eastern.