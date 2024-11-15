ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Raptors visit the Celtics on Saturday! The Raptors have struggled this season, while the Celtics have been great as the defending champions. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Raptors-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Raptors struggled last season after blowing up their main core of players. This season, they have struggled and are rebuilding. They have talent, but they are a very young team and will struggle this season because it will take a bit to gel after all the new pieces they have, like RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. It will be interesting to see how they play against the Celtics.

The Celtics look like one of the best teams in the NBA again this season after looking dominant with a 10-3 record. They have so much talent and can come at teams in waves. It starts with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and includes Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis. It will be interesting to see how they play against the Raptors in this game.

Here are the Raptors-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Celtics Odds

Toronto Raptors: +16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +1040

Boston Celtics: -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -2000

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How To Watch Raptors vs. Celtics

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Raptors' offense was awful last season. They were 21st in scoring at 112.4 points per game, 16th in field goal percentage at 47.1% from the field, and 27th in three-point shooting at 34.7% from behind the arc. Seven Raptors are averaging over double digits in scoring this year, with RJ Barrett leading at 21.3 points per game. Two players are averaging at least six assists, with Davion Mitchell leading at 6.2 per game. RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, and Scottie Barnes are the keys for this team on offense, and they will be the engine that makes this team go this year. They have sometimes struggled this season, and the offense has not played well recently.

The defense for the Raptors also struggled last season. They allowed 118.8 points per game, 49.1% from the field, and they were awful against the three-point line, allowing 37.6% from behind the arc. Jakob Poetl has been great down low and leads the way in rebounding at 11.1 per game and in blocks at 1.2 per game. Then, six Raptors are averaging one steal per game, with Scottie Barnes leading the way at two per game. This defense has potential with their young players, but this is a massive challenge against the Celtics and their offense.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Celtics were the most well-rounded and best team in the NBA last season. They were second in scoring at 120.6 points per game, eighth in field goal percentage at 48.7%, and then second in three-point percentage at 38.8%. Five different Celtics are averaging over double digits, with Jayson Tatum leading with 30.2 points per game. Tatum makes this team go, but Jaylen Brown makes up a big, dynamic duo for the Celtics, averaging 25.8 points per game. Tatum also leads in assists at 5.6 per game. Tatum makes this offense go and is the key to the Celtics getting anything done on offense.

The Celtics' defense was great all last year and was a massive difference-maker for them in the postseason toward their run to the NBA Finals. They were fifth in scoring defense at 109.2 points per game, second in field goal defense at 45.3%, and fourth in three-point defense at 35.2%. Four Celtics are averaging at least one steal, with Jayson Tatum leading at 1.5 steals per game. Then, Derrick White leads in blocks at 1.1 as the only player averaging over one block. Finally, Tatum leads in rebounds at 7.6 per game. Their defense does not get as much attention as their offense, but it is an elite unit that can shut any team down and will be key in this game against the Raptors.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Raptors are spiraling and have lost five straight games entering this game. The Celtics have won three out of their last four games. The Celtics are also healthier in this spot because the Raptors might be without Scottie Barnes on top of a handful of other players. Expect the Celtics to win and cover in this game. They have the better offense and defense. Also, the Raptors are struggling, and the Celtics are among the best teams in the NBA.

Final Raptors-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -16.5 (-110)