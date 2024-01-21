Kendrick Perkins really said that.

It is safe to say that former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins is not a big fan of Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla. In a recent NBA & Countdown appearance, Perkins did not shy away from expressing his critical thoughts on the Boston mentor, even questioning Mazzulla's basketball intelligence.

“You wonder, if you take his brain out and you put it in a bird, the bird is gonna start flying backwards,” Perkins said.

However, Perkins hasn't been earning much support from the internet over his wild take.

“Remember that perk didn't graduate high school,” X user @eddydsays commented.

“Perk went from being a fun watch to a real clown at an alarming speed,” said @SuperSkare.

Perkins' take on Mazzulla has also prompted some to use it as an example of why the former Celtics big man should have not been given a chance to do TV.

“Bro has the worst takes ever. Don’t even think people take him seriously anymore. I know I didn’t whenever he left Boston. His career was ASS after that,” an irate @veryrareDG chimed in.

From @CMDRecruit: “So glad they fired him off nbc sports Boston, worst tv personality and can barely speak English.”

Perkins went off on Mazzulla following the Celtics' first home loss of the season last Friday at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets to the tune of a 102-100 score.

Apparently, it was not the first time that Perkins used the “bird” analogy, as he also reached for that figure of speech when he criticized then Brooklyn Nets guard and former Celtics star Kyrie Irving back in 2020.