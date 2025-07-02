As the Miami Dolphins look ahead to the 2026 NFL Draft, their priorities are becoming increasingly clear. After a 2025 offseason defined by stopgap signings in the secondary and uncertainty surrounding cornerstone defenders, Miami’s front office must start identifying elite draft prospects who could anchor their next defensive core. With the likely departure of Jalen Ramsey and a host of one-year contracts at both safety and cornerback, the Dolphins are poised to make the secondary a focal point in 2026. Here are three prospects, each with the potential to reshape Miami’s defense, who demand close monitoring throughout the upcoming college football season.

Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State

No player embodies the modern NFL safety prototype better than Caleb Downs. After a standout freshman season at Alabama, Downs transferred to Ohio State and immediately became the most valuable safety in college football, according to advanced metrics. His 91.7 PFF grade over the past two seasons is second among all FBS safeties, and his 91.2 coverage grade ranks third. Downs’ versatility is his calling card, he’s equally effective at free safety, in the box, or covering the slot, and he’s also a dynamic punt returner.

Downs’ production is matched by his football pedigree, he’s the son of former NFL running back Gary Downs and the nephew of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Dre Bly. His resume includes leading Alabama in tackles as a freshman, a rare feat that speaks to his instincts and physicality. At Ohio State, he continued to shine, earning unanimous All-American honors and playing a pivotal role in the Buckeyes’ championship run.

For Miami, Downs represents a rare opportunity to secure a true difference-maker on the back end paired with Minkah Fitzpatrick. His ability to erase mistakes, create turnovers, and contribute in run support would immediately elevate a unit that has struggled to find consistency and playmaking since the departures of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones. While safeties often slide in the draft due to positional value, Downs’ all-around impact could push him into the top half of the first round, precisely where the Dolphins may be picking if their secondary woes persist.

Jermod McCoy, Cornerback, Tennessee

With the Dolphins facing an uncertain future at cornerback, especially with Jalen Ramsey’s exit via trade with Pittsburgh, Jermod McCoy is a prospect who should be at the top of Miami’s watchlist. After transferring from Oregon State, McCoy quickly established himself as one of the SEC’s premier cover men. His 89.6 coverage grade in 2024 was second among all returning Power Four corners, and his four interceptions tied for second in that group.

Jermod McCoy: the best CB in college football when healthy. pic.twitter.com/YJwXif1smt — William Herman (@_williamherman) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

McCoy’s athletic profile is elite, he boasts a near-perfect 99.9 in PFF’s game athleticism score, showcasing the movement skills and ball-tracking ability that define shutdown NFL corners. His tape reveals a player comfortable in press coverage, with the length and physicality to match up against top receivers. For the Dolphins, who have leaned on veteran stopgaps and lack young, ascending talent at the position, McCoy could be a foundational piece.

There is one caveat: McCoy is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January, putting his 2025 season in question. However, if he returns to form, his combination of size, speed, and instincts could make him the top cornerback in the 2026 class. For a Dolphins team desperate for long-term answers at the position, McCoy’s upside is worth the risk.

A.J. Harris, Cornerback, Penn State

While not as widely discussed as Downs or McCoy, A.J. Harris is a fast-rising prospect who could fit Miami’s needs perfectly. At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Harris has the length and physicality that NFL teams covet in outside corners. He’s shown ball-hawking skills and a willingness to press and jam receivers at the line, traits that align well with the aggressive coverage schemes favored by recent Dolphins defenses.

Penn State’s A.J. Harris (#4) should be one of the best cornerbacks in the country this season. Route recognition, eyes, and reaction speed lead to plays on the ball. The Georgia transfer was sixth in the Big Ten in coverage stops last season (9). pic.twitter.com/O6gaMrEIcH — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) June 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Harris is still developing—he’s started only one season so far—but his tape and Penn State’s track record for producing NFL-ready defenders have scouts projecting him as a potential first-rounder. His ability to play both man and zone coverage, combined with his upside as a playmaker, make him a logical target for a Miami team that needs both immediate contributors and long-term developmental prospects in the secondary.

The 2026 NFL Draft is still a year away, but for the Miami Dolphins, the search for long-term solutions in the secondary must begin now. Caleb Downs, Jermod McCoy, and A.J. Harris each offer a unique blend of talent, versatility, and upside that could help anchor Miami’s defense for years to come. With the team’s secondary in flux and high draft capital likely in play, these three prospects should be at the forefront of every Dolphins fan’s mind as the college football season unfolds.