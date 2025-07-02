The Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Free Agency and LeBron James trade buzz just took an unexpected turn. As recently as yesterday, most believed LeBron James wouldn’t be traded. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst now admits he’s not so sure anymore.

“My conversations over the last three days have crystallized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I’m just unlocking the door because I am not as convinced as before of its impossibility.”

That marks a clear shift in tone. Just days ago, Windhorst rejected the idea outright, pointing to LeBron’s move to exercise his $52.6 million player option and his control via a full no-trade clause. But now that LeBron has opted in for 2025–26, the conversation has turned. He enters what could become his final season in purple and gold. Windhorst believes the Lakers now treat him less as a long-term cornerstone and more as a short-term asset.