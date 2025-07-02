The Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Free Agency and LeBron James trade buzz just took an unexpected turn. As recently as yesterday, most believed LeBron James wouldn’t be traded. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst now admits he’s not so sure anymore.

“My conversations over the last three days have crystallized that the Lakers are essentially viewing LeBron as an expiring contract,” Windhorst said on NBA Today. “I’m just unlocking the door because I am not as convinced as before of its impossibility.”

That marks a clear shift in tone. Just days ago, Windhorst rejected the idea outright, pointing to LeBron’s move to exercise his $52.6 million player option and his control via a full no-trade clause. But now that LeBron has opted in for 2025–26, the conversation has turned. He enters what could become his final season in purple and gold. Windhorst believes the Lakers now treat him less as a long-term cornerstone and more as a short-term asset.

Meanwhile, Rich Paul, LeBron’s agent, said that four teams have already shown interest. He stressed that the talks haven’t turned serious. So far, they remain early feelers, not formal negotiations. Still, the fact that teams are checking in shows how closely the league is watching Los Angeles.

While the trade buzz lingers, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka continues working through NBA Free Agency. He’s looking to strengthen the frontcourt. Reports link the team to veterans like Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul. Pelinka seems focused on building a contender now. For the moment, that plan still includes LeBron and Luka Dončić.

Windhorst isn’t predicting chaos. But the fact that he’s “unlocking the door” shows something has shifted. What once felt impossible now feels like a growing possibility. In Los Angeles, where every whisper echoes, even the idea of a LeBron James trade shakes the league.

And when L.A. moves, the league pays attention.

If the Lakers pull the trigger on LeBron James, it won’t just reshape one team, it could redefine the entire NBA landscape. Stay ready.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) against the New York Knicks during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers rumors: Brian Windhorst makes LeBron James trade prediction as he ‘chills’Malik Brown ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers rumors: Insider reveals Luka Doncic’s involvement in offseasonJulian Ojeda ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes the ball away from Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum.
NBA rumors: Why Damian Lillard might wait to sign amid Warriors, Celtics, Lakers interestJason Patt ·
Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) reaches over Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) for a loose ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena.
NBA rumors: Lakers still ‘safe forecast’ for Deandre Ayton amid Pacers interestJason Patt ·
Lakers' LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the middle, with head cutouts of Dorian Finney-Smith and Deandre Ayton beside them
Los Angeles Lakers’ biggest mistake early in 2025 NBA free agencyJedd Pagaduan ·
Yves Missi and Nick Richards in Lakers jerseys next to LeBron James and Luka Doncic
Sources: Lakers target Nick Richards, Yves Missi in trade talks for centerBrett Siegel ·