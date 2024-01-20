Friday night's matchup between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics honestly felt like two heavyweight fighters exchanging blows. Did we get a glimpse at a potential NBA Finals matchup? If so, we'll be in for a treat.

This time around, the Nuggets were able to edge out the Celtics, beating them 102-100 and snapping Boston's perfect home record on the season.

For a majority of the game, it felt like the Nuggets were trying to play catchup with the Celtics. Boston was landing 3s early, and finished the night shooting 31.8% from 3-point range. The Celtics came into the game as one of the NBA's biggest 3-point shooting threats. The Nuggets knew they had to clean up their defense, which has shown some need for improvement throughout the season.

But what the Nuggets have lacked defensively, they've made up for offensively. And Denver's two biggest stars Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic led the way. Murray had one of his best games of the season, scoring 35 points and shooting an insane 71.4%. Jokic was the Nuggets' next-highest scorer with 34 points.

The game did come down to the final seconds. With 4.9 seconds left, the Celtics tried to isolate Jayson Tatum to attempt a game-tying shot, but it didn't land and the Nuggets were able to hold them off.

“Both teams were countering each other,” Murray said via AltitudeTV. “Both throwing haymakers and we were able to have the final punch.”

With this win, the Nuggets move to a 12-10 record on the road. They'll look to improve their road record when they head to the nation's capital to play the Washington Wizards on Sunday.