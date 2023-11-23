Celtics star Kristaps Porzingis showed no mercy as he put Bucks big man Brook Lopez on the wrong end of a poster slam.

Kristaps Porzingis absolute embarrassed Brook Lopez during the Boston Celtics' showdown with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

Late in the second quarter as Derrick White brought the ball to their side of the court, KP found himself with a clear path to the basket. White saw the opportunity and quickly dished the ball to the Latvian star, who proceeded to throw it down to the rim.

Lopez tried to stop Porzingis, but with the Celtics big man getting all the momentum he needs and the Bucks center a step too late, the 35-year-old ended up on the wrong side of a poster slam instead.

Brook Lopez should have made a business decision right there and opted to just let Kristaps Porzingis do his thing. He was too late anyway, and there was no stopping the Celtics star at that point. In the end, Lopez just made Porzingis' dunk even better.

In a more amazing news for the Celtics, they won the showdown with the Bucks in the battle for East supremacy. While the game was seemingly close based on the 119-116 final score, that's not really the case. Boston led from start to finish and went up by as much as 21 points.

Seven players scored in double digits for Boston, which made the difference in the contest. Jaylen Brown led the way with 26 points on top of two rebounds and eight assists. Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and one block, while Porzingis chipped in 21 points and six boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and Lopez combined for 76 points, though their efforts were not enough to take down a motivated Celtics team hoping to get back to the win column.