The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled off a come-from-behind win over the New York Mets Thursday to salvage a 2-2 series split. But LA has appeared shaky of late, a trend that continued in the team’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday.

The Dodgers lost 5-0 in St. Louis as the team went just 1-13 with runners in scoring position. After the game, Mookie Betts discussed Los Angeles’ biggest failure in the loss.

“You have to have timely hitting. We played defense and pitched pretty well, just couldn’t scratch anything across. Had some at-bats that came up empty. But that’s part of the game,” Betts explained via SportsNet LA on X.

“We have to have a better team approach, especially with guys in scoring position,” he added.

Mookie Betts addresses Dodgers’ shutout loss

Article Continues Below

While the Dodgers got blanked by the Cardinals as the team’s bats went cold, Betts had a strong day at the plate. The former MVP went 3-4 in St. Louis Friday. It was his most prolific outing since a broken toe sidelined him for four games.

Betts missed the Dodgers' World Series rematch against the New York Yankees but was able to return to the lineup for the matchup with the Mets. While LA split that series, the team is just 6-7 over the last 13 games.

The Dodgers dropped to 38-26 with the loss to the Cardinals and their lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West is down to one game.

On the positive side for Los Angeles, center fielder Andy Pages extended his hitting streak to a career-high 11 games Friday. Pages has been a major contributor for the Dodgers this season, playing excellent defense and producing at the plate.

Pages went 2-4 against the Cardinals and is now slashing .293/.337/.498 on the season. However, he’s been red-hot in June. The second-year pro is batting .429 with a 1.286 OPS in five games this month.