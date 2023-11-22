We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Milwaukee Bucks will head to Beantown to face the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Bucks-Celtics prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Bucks defeated the Washington Wizards 142-129 in their last game. Overall, it was a close game until the fourth quarter, when the Bucks finally put it away. Giannis Antetokounmpo went wild with 42 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 20 for 23. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard had 22 points and seven assists. Khris Middleton added 18 points and seven assists. Also, Brook Lopez tacked 16 points and nine rebounds.

Malik Beasley added 16 points, while Bobby Portis had 17 points off the bench. Significantly, the Bucks shot 58.5 percent, including 37.9 percent from the triples. The Bucks shot 75 percent from the free-throw line. Furthermore, they dominated the boards, winning 55-26. The Bucks also had six blocked shots and committed 13 turnovers.

The Celtics lost 121-118 to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime in their last game. Toward the last few seconds of the game, the Celtics led 108-106 but allowed LaMelo Ball to hit a layup to tie the game and force it into overtime. In overtime, the Celtics trailed 119-116 when Jayson Tatum drew a foul on a 3-pointer to earn three free throws. However, Tatum made the first two and missed the last one, preventing the Celtics from tying the game. Tatum finished with 45 points and 13 rebounds. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Jaylen Brown added 13 points, while Jrue Holiday had 11. Also, Payton Pritchard had 21 points off the bench. The Celtics shot 43.3 percent from the field, including 32 percent from the 3-point line. Also, they struggled at the charity stripe, going 64.3 percent from the free-throw line. The Celtics lost the board battle 57-48.

The Celtics won 2 of 3 last season. Overall, they are 7-3 against the Bucks over 10 regular-season games and 8-2 over the past 10 at the TD Garden. The Celtics have covered the spread in three straight home games against the Bucks.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bucks-Celtics Odds

Milwaukee Bucks: +6 (-114)

Boston Celtics: -6 (-106)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Bucks vs. Celtics

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin, NBC Sports Boston, and ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks continue to shoot the ball well, ranking third in field-goal shooting percentage and fifth from the 3-point line. However, they are struggling at the charity stripe, ranking 19th in free-throw shooting percentage. The Bucks also struggle on the boards, ranking 21st in rebounds. Also, they are 21st in rebounds. The Bucks are 13th in turnovers and 15th in blocked shots.

Antetokounmpo is leading the way, with 30.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Likewise, he is shooting 62.1 percent from the field. Lillard is the next best option, with a mark of 24.6 points and 6.3 assists per game. However, he is struggling to shoot, hitting 39.5 percent of his shots, including 32.7 percent from the triples. Portis is averaging 13.1 points per game. Ultimately, he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field but only 32.4 percent from the 3-point line. Middleton is averaging 12 points per game and is shooting 49 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Beasley is averaging 11.1 points while Lopez is averaging 10.6 points per game.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can continue to dominate. Then, the Bucks need to stop the Celtics from hitting their shots.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are having another good season. Ultimately, they are 15th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 13th from the triples. The Celtics are also moderately strong from the charity stripe, ranking 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. Likewise, the Celtics are amazing on the boards, ranking second in rebounds. They also handle the ball well and protect the rim efficiently, ranking fifth in turnovers and 11th in blocked shots.

Tatum is their leader, with 28.2 points per game. Significantly, he is shooting 50.7 percent from the field while also shooting 38.4 percent from the 3-point line. Brown is averaging 21.3 points per game. Likewise, Porzingis is averaging 19.5 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field. Derrick White did not play on Monday due to personal reasons. Ultimately, the Celtics need him, as he is averaging 13.6 points per game. Holiday is averaging 12.8 points per game while struggling to shoot. Sadly, he is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum can hit his shots and spread the ball efficiently. Then, the Celtics must stop Antetokounmpo.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Celtics defeated the Bucks 139-118 in the lone game at TD Garden last season. Moreover, they destroyed them in Milwaukee. For some reason, they have dominated this series. Therefore, expect more of the same as the Celtics cover the odds in front of their fans.

Final Bucks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -6 (-106)