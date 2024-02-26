On Saturday evening, Kristaps Porzingis and the Boston Celtics picked up their eighth win in a row–and also their eighth road win in a row–with a comfortable victory over their rivals, the New York Knicks, in Madison Square Garden. Porzingis was very solid in this one, scoring 22 points to help supplement a Boston offensive attack that was led by Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics increased their gigantic lead over the second place Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
Of course, Porzingis spent the first few years of his career in a Knicks jersey, beginning when the team selected him back in 2015.
Although he gave Knicks fans something to cheer about when they had literally nothing else going for them in the mid-2010's, Porzingis was still met with boos from the New York faithful upon his return on Saturday, and after the win, he got one hundred percent honest about how that made him feel.
“I enjoy it, to be honest. They went down my years in Washington…Now they've ramped…me being with the Celtics…this rivalry with the Knicks…Cheers or boos, I want it…We took care of business,” said Porizingis, per New York Basketball on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter (via Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).
Indeed, the vitriol from Knicks fans to their franchise's sole claim to hope for a long stretch of time has always been a bit bizarre. In any case, the Celtics next take the floor on Tuesday at home vs the Philadelphia 76ers.