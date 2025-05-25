The Boston Celtics' offseason began earlier than expected this year with a blowout loss to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. While the Jayson Tatum injury may have been Boston's death blow, the two 20-point leads the Celtics blew in the first two games of the series are what truly did them in.

Jaylen Brown did what he could to keep the Celtics' season alive in Game 5, putting together one of the best all-around games of his career to extend the series in the wake of Tatum's injury. However, not much went right for Boston in Game 6's blowout loss.

Recently, Brown held a meet and greet with fans and got candid about what he intends to do this offseason.

“I’m in the community a lot, but I’m leaning toward being even more in the community,” Brown said, per Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog. “I’m just really trying to touch this community and be around, be available for the city of Boston.”

Brown also spoke on how Celtics fans inspire him to want to be better.

“This?” he said, gesturing to the fans in the street, per Dalzell. “It motivates me to be even better.”

A big offseason for the Celtics

It's very likely that the Celtics will look quite different by the time next season rolls around. Boston's new ownership will be tasked with trying to decrease the team's expensive payroll, which could mean that names like Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis could be on the move in potential trades.

The Celtics also have the looming prospect of Tatum missing most or all of next season to take into consideration, as a ruptured Achilles entails one of the longest recovery processes of any injury.

Next year could be an opportunity for Brown to showcase his viability as a number one option, and it's unlikely that the Celtics will completely throw in the towel on next season given how weak the Eastern Conference is at the current juncture.

In any case, the Celtics have some big decisions to make over the next few months.