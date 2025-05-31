The New York Knicks are on the brink of elimination in the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs, but after winning Game 5 and notching their series at 3-2, they still have a chance to bring The Big Apple their first Finals berth since 1999. Jalen Brunson will have the weight of an entire city on his shoulders and those who came before him, but the NBA's “Clutch Player of the Year” is far from folding under the pressure. Nike will release one of his more viral Nike Kobe 6 PE sneakers come this holiday.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Jalen Brunson has been keeping it consistent throughout the NBA Playoffs with his collection of PE (player exclusive) Nike Kobe 6 colorways. We've seen him rock previously-seen pairs, like the WNBA All-Star pair, along with other pairs he's been waiting to break out during the Knicks' most important matchups.

During their Game 2 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Brunson debuted a never-before-seen Nike Kobe 6 in a striking teal colorway with bronze accents. It wasn't long before sneakerheads made the “Statue of Liberty” reference and shortly thereafter, Nike announced they would be releasing the pair to the public.

Nike Kobe 6 PE “Statue of Liberty”

The Jalen Brunson Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Statue of Liberty” PE is expected to release Holiday 2025 🐍🗽 https://t.co/7CJpowlv2J pic.twitter.com/bmnEvawDtR — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Jalen Brunson wearing new “Statue of Liberty” Nike Kobe 6 PE's 🗽🔥 pic.twitter.com/lXrjdUf9hw — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) May 24, 2025 Expand Tweet



After getting an official retailer look from Nike, the “Statue of Liberty” colorway is expected to arrive in Hyper Turquoise/ Metallic Copper, directly resembling the national monument overlooking New York Harbor. Originally delivered from France in an entirely copper construction, Lady Liberty has grown a teal/turquoise patina to create its now-iconic color.

The Nike Kobe 6 will feature an all Hyper Turquoise upper and midsole. The outsole features a slightly marbled pattern, while Metallic Copper is seen on the Nike Swoosh, heel plate, and Kobe Mamba logo along the tongue. It's a great colorway with a unique theme connected to a sensational player, so it's safe to say Nike has another hit on their hands with this one.

The Nike Kobe 6 PE “Statue of Liberty” is expected to drop sometime during the 2025 holiday season. While we haven't received an official drop date just yet, retailer images of the pair offer an assuring sign that the pair will arrive exactly how it was seen when worn by Brunson. The shoes will come with a $190 retail tag and are expected to be available in full sizing.

Where do you rank this colorway among this year's Playoffs PE's?