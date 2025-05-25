The Boston Celtics are in an unfamiliar place, watching the Eastern Conference Championship from home after the New York Knicks eliminated them in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now they need help. With Jayson Tatum out indefinitely, here are the best trades the Celtics can make using the 28th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

The Celtics may make numerous deals in the offseason following a season that ended with Tatum's injury. Ultimately, there are many questions the Celtics must ask themselves as they approach the 2026 season. Of course, the most looming question is how long Tatum will be out.

On the surface, it looks like Tatum will be out for the entirety of the 2025-2026 season with a possible return in the postseason. Can Boston compete without him?

The Celtics destroyed the NBA, finishing second in the Eastern Conference. Yet, now they will be without Tatum. For context, Tatum gave the Celtics 14.25 wins above replacement this season. That means the Celtics might have been competing for the sixth seed or even fallen into the play-in spots.

Celtics' missing piece

While Tatum is a wing and a valuable scorer, losing him has also initiated a ripple effect throughout the team. The Celtics are currently lacking big-man depth and shot-creation options. They need to make trades to compensate for his loss.

Kristaps Porzingis had a great season, finishing with 19.5 points and 6.8 rebounds over 42 games. However, he faded during the playoffs, struggling due to a mysterious illness. The Celtics only have Al Horford and Luke Kornet behind him, which signals trouble.

Additionally, Boston needs someone who can create shots. While Buddy Hield might be available during free agency, the Celtics might have to go other routes.

Trading their 28th pick for a player who can help them in the immediate future might be the best option. Ultimately, Boston knows it must build their depth and keep their roster intact. Here are two trades the Celtics can make to improve themselves.

Celtics get perfect replacement in Nick Richards

Celtics receive: Nick Richards

Suns receive: 28th pick in the NBA Draft, Payton Pritchard, and a future second-round draft pick

Nick Richards made a splash with the Phoenix Suns after they acquired him in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. Significantly, he is a big man who can help this roster on both ends of the court and one who Boston could pursue.

Richards averaged 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting around 59 percent during 57 games with the Hornets and Suns. No, he won't consistently replace the scoring that Tatum gave Boston. But he would provide another element for the Celtics to use when Tatum is not scoring at will.

With Derrick White and Jrue Holiday in the backcourt, Brown needs a buddy in the rotation at the four spot. In this ideal scenario, Richards could play the five and move Porzingis over the four.

While they would lose a precious commodity in Pritchard, the Celtics would also gain a great option in the frontcourt who could make opponents fear going down the middle of the lane.

Celtics roster grows with Precious Achiuwa

Celtics receive: Precious Achiuwa

Knicks receive: Payton Pritchard and a 2026 second-round pick.

If Boston cannot get Richards, Achiuwa would be a great second choice. Yes, he is a restricted free agent. So the Celtics might not even need to make a trade for him. But if they can match an offer sheet, they could also throw in something that the New York Knicks might want without sacrificing their top pick. While trading with an in-division rival seems unlikely, it could happen.

In this scenario, the Celtics only trade Pritchard off for the second-round pick. Then, they draft a player to play off their bench and learn a year in the system. Achiuwa is good at playing the four or the five and can swiftly move between the starting rotation and the bench.

Additionally, keeping their first-round pick gives the Celtics the potential of getting another elite option who could help make the Celtics even more dangerous when Tatum eventually returns.

Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points for the Knicks in 57 games. Ultimately, he did not match the numbers he produced last season and seemed to decline. But he can still do great things, either off the bench or in the starting lineup. Plus, trading Pritchard to the Knicks gives them an elite sixth man they sorely lack.

Whatever the Celtics do, they will do it with eyes on the 2025-2026 season and beyond. Subsequently, the goal is to stay competitive while also setting the stage for another title run in 2026-2027.