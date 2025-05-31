The reigning American and National League MVPs went head-to-head Friday night in a rematch of the 2024 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the New York Yankees and Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge put on a show.

While Judge started things off with a deep home run to center in the top of the first, Ohtani answered back with a blast in the bottom of the inning.

When Ohtani finished his trot and touched home plate he made history, scoring his 60th run of the season. He’s the first player in the modern era to score 60 runs before the month of June, per OptaSTATS on X.

Shohei Ohtani powers the Dodgers past the Yankees

Article Continues Below

Of course, Ohtani would hit another home run in the sixth inning – his MLB-leading 22nd homer – and score his 61st run of the season. If the Dodgers star continues at this blistering pace, he’d score 173 runs this year. That would place him third all-time for runs scored in a single season. But it would be 24 more runs scored than anyone who’s played baseball in the 21st century.

Ohtani began the day leading the majors with 20 home runs. Then Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh clubbed two homers against the Twins, putting him at 21 on the season. But Shohei matched Raleigh with two bombs of his own against the Yankees to retain the MLB lead.

In addition to padding his stats, those two home runs helped the Dodgers overcome the Yankees. The World Series rematch turned into an MVP home run derby when Paul Goldschmidt went deep in the third inning. Four Yankees players homered in the game but the Dodgers came out on top with the 8-5 victory.

Los Angeles is now 35-22 on the season with a two game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West. The division is highly competitive, putting pressure on the Dodgers, who have endured an injury-riddled pitching staff this year. And, the team announced that Mookie Betts missed Friday’s game with an injury after the former MVP stubbed his big left toe. Betts is considered day-to-day as the Dodgers anxiously await the results of his X-rays.